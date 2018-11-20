 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1500mg - Salted Caramel - 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1500mg - Salted Caramel - 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

by Panther Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Panther Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 1500mg - Salted Caramel - 1fl. oz. (30 ml)

$199.99MSRP

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Enzocruzgarcia

I love the flavor of this oil. Thank you, guys I have been able to stop my anxiety meds completely! Shipping is always super fast and the quality it's great!

About this brand

Panther Wellness Logo
Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.