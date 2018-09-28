VKAT9999
I love the product. It's really easy to take. I just have a few drops and i am all mentally super relaxed.
$45.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
