 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. White Peach Jellies

White Peach Jellies

by Pantry

Write a review
Pantry Edibles Candy White Peach Jellies
Pantry Edibles Candy White Peach Jellies
Pantry Edibles Candy White Peach Jellies
Pantry Edibles Candy White Peach Jellies

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Keep energy high, relax your mind, and elevate the day (or night). Pantry’s bite-sized, vegan-friendly jellies are made from white peaches, pears, and a sprinkle of sugar. Each Sativa-dominant bite contains an energizing sensation, blended with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to keep calm and focused with every dose. • 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite • 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD) • 5 calories per bite • Vegan + Gluten-Free • Fruit-Based + Vitamin-Rich • Sativa-Dominant • 100% Guilt-Free

About this brand

Pantry Logo
Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles. Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review