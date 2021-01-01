 Loading…

Frankies 457 BonBons

by Pantry

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Deep & velvety chocolate ganache, for mindful indulgence. Each individually gold-wrapped bonbon is made from high-quality, 70% cacao and contains 5mg THC. A rich, dark chocolate shell enrobes a silky ganache base infused with Frankie Sputino's famous "457 EVOO" blend: premium extra-virgin olive oil, harvested in Sicily. A touch of cream and sea-salt makes this decadent bonbon perfect for a romantic night out, a self-care day, or a thoughtful gift. • 5 bites per jar (25mg total) • 50 calories per bite Ingredients: Guittard Fair Trade Certified Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower, Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cream, Maldon Sea Salt.

Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles. Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!

