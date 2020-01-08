SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
This concentrated cannabis-infused salve relaxes and calms your body, first with activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. Lightly fragranced with soothing organic oils from cannabis, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and lavender plants, this cannabinoid-rich balm smells subtly herbaceous. Made from the whole plant with all-natural ingredients, this powerful targeted topical formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and will address inflammation and chronic pain. It’s not psychoactive, meaning it won’t make you feel high—it’s applied to directly to skin and simply works to relieve pain and discomfort.
on January 8th, 2020
Car accident left me w 4 ruptured disks. Tried many products with little relief or too much THC for my system. This product works amazingly for my issues and chronic pain.