3:1 CBD Balm 15ml

by Papa & Barkley

About this product

This concentrated cannabis-infused salve relaxes and calms your body, first with activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. Lightly fragranced with soothing organic oils from cannabis, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and lavender plants, this cannabinoid-rich balm smells subtly herbaceous. Made from the whole plant with all-natural ingredients, this powerful targeted topical formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and will address inflammation and chronic pain. It’s not psychoactive, meaning it won’t make you feel high—it’s applied to directly to skin and simply works to relieve pain and discomfort.

1 customer review

MauryR

Car accident left me w 4 ruptured disks. Tried many products with little relief or too much THC for my system. This product works amazingly for my issues and chronic pain.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you