  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 30:1 CBD Capsules (30pk)

30:1 CBD Capsules (30pk)

by Papa & Barkley

A precise single-dose capsule that is ideal to take daily as part of your routine and convenient for those on-the-go. One pill provides relief for your entire body thanks to cannabinoid-rich oil. Available in CBD-dominant or THC-rich ratios, our vegan capsules reduce inflammation and enhance your mood. Ours are formulated with coconut oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabis quicker—those in-the-know call it bioavailability. DIRECTIONS We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and that it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you