Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A precise single-dose capsule that is ideal to take daily as part of your routine and convenient for those on-the-go. One pill provides relief for your entire body thanks to cannabinoid-rich oil. Available in CBD-dominant or THC-rich ratios, our vegan capsules reduce inflammation and enhance your mood. Ours are formulated with coconut oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabis quicker—those in-the-know call it bioavailability. DIRECTIONS We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and that it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.
