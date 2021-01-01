 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. CBD Releaf Body Lotion

CBD Releaf Body Lotion

by Papa & Barkley

Write a review
Papa & Barkley Topicals Lotions CBD Releaf Body Lotion

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

More than just a moisturizer. Our body lotion combines the powerful effects of fresh-pressed Cannabis Sativa (hemp) rosin with the hydrating agents in jojoba oil, shea butter and mango seed oil. Enjoy the clean, citrusy scent and smooth application to help calm minor irritation and normal inflammation and leave skin feeling flawless.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review