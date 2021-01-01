 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD Releaf Drops - Natural

CBD Releaf Drops - Natural

by Papa & Barkley

Write a review
Papa & Barkley Concentrates Ingestible CBD Releaf Drops - Natural

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Papa & Barkley CBD Releaf Drops are made using a whole plant infusion process with Cannabis Sativa (hemp) grown in the United States. Our fastest-metabolizing formula, these drops provide a holistic and flexible wellness option. Each bottle comes with a measured dropper for precise, individualized dosing. For best results use daily. Available in Natural and Lemongrass Ginger Flavor.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review