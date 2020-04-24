SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Releaf BalmTM is tougher than pain, bringing a breakthrough new approach and formula. This formula delivers hours of pain relief in an all-natural, botanical pain balm, infused through a coconut oil soak process unmatched for potency and terpene content. Each 50ml jar contains more than 400mg of cannabinoids, activated by the 3:1 THC:CBD “Right Ratio.” Also offered in 15ml jars with over 150 mg at 3:1 THC:CBD formulation.
on April 24th, 2020
How much
on June 22nd, 2019
These products are fantastic! I had shoulder surgery this past January (2019). I got tired taking pain pills! A friend recommended it. He had me try a little of the Releaf balm on certain pain areas on my arm. About twenty minutes later the pain was gone! I use it on my lower back, hands, wherever I ache. It works! I now recommend it to friends! Thank you! Denise-Riverside California
on November 6th, 2017
These balms are amazing! I have tried both the 3:1 and the 1:3 - the first works for pain and the 1:3 is incredible to my swollen ankles!