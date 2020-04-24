 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:3 Releaf Balm

by Papa & Barkley

Releaf BalmTM is tougher than pain, bringing a breakthrough new approach and formula. This formula delivers hours of pain relief in an all-natural, botanical pain balm, infused through a coconut oil soak process unmatched for potency and terpene content. Each 50ml jar contains more than 400mg of cannabinoids, activated by the 3:1 THC:CBD “Right Ratio.” Also offered in 15ml jars with over 150 mg at 3:1 THC:CBD formulation.

denigal26

These products are fantastic! I had shoulder surgery this past January (2019). I got tired taking pain pills! A friend recommended it. He had me try a little of the Releaf balm on certain pain areas on my arm. About twenty minutes later the pain was gone! I use it on my lower back, hands, wherever I ache. It works! I now recommend it to friends! Thank you! Denise-Riverside California

nomadamxx

These balms are amazing! I have tried both the 3:1 and the 1:3 - the first works for pain and the 1:3 is incredible to my swollen ankles!

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you