1:3 Releaf Body Oil 400mg

by Papa & Barkley

About this product

Releaf Body Oil is a perfect massage oil pain relief solution formulated to allow for minimal friction and maximum cannabinoid exposure during a massage. Infused with our 3:1 THC:CBD "Right Ratio," Releaf Body Oil is the perfect supplement to an active and wellness-focused lifestyle.

3 customer reviews

Riley_Ashworth

I put this on after exercise and a shower. Goes on nice and smells good too.

TexasYall33

Very helpful for nerve pain! I ordered Papa & Barkley's Releaf Body Oil while in San Francisco on vacation and was astounded by the results! I suffer from chronic nerve pain in my lower body and rubbing a little oil on my body gave me hours of relief. And I mean TOTAL relief. If you've ever suffered nagging, constant nerve pain, you know what a miracle that is!! The only downside to this product is that it looks and smells like a bottle of weed. It's green and smells like a half-smoked bowl. So if you're looking for something discreet to use daily, this might not be for you. I also tried P&B's Releaf Balm which smells amazing - like essential oils - and provides similar relief, if not quite as potent. For break-through muscle, nerve or joint pain I HIGHLY recommend this product! Especially if your situation allows you to smell like a dispensary with impunity ;) Great product, great job P&B! Can't wait until their products are more wide-spread! **This product is non-psychoactive and I felt no physical, mental or psychological side-effects after using it.**

nomadamxx

I love the body oil, especially after a bath. I can feel my skin respond to it and if I apply it before I go to bed, I sleep much better!

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you