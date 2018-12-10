Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Releaf Body Oil is a perfect massage oil pain relief solution formulated to allow for minimal friction and maximum cannabinoid exposure during a massage. Infused with our 3:1 THC:CBD "Right Ratio," Releaf Body Oil is the perfect supplement to an active and wellness-focused lifestyle.
on December 10th, 2018
I put this on after exercise and a shower. Goes on nice and smells good too.
on July 21st, 2018
Very helpful for nerve pain! I ordered Papa & Barkley's Releaf Body Oil while in San Francisco on vacation and was astounded by the results! I suffer from chronic nerve pain in my lower body and rubbing a little oil on my body gave me hours of relief. And I mean TOTAL relief. If you've ever suffered nagging, constant nerve pain, you know what a miracle that is!! The only downside to this product is that it looks and smells like a bottle of weed. It's green and smells like a half-smoked bowl. So if you're looking for something discreet to use daily, this might not be for you. I also tried P&B's Releaf Balm which smells amazing - like essential oils - and provides similar relief, if not quite as potent. For break-through muscle, nerve or joint pain I HIGHLY recommend this product! Especially if your situation allows you to smell like a dispensary with impunity ;) Great product, great job P&B! Can't wait until their products are more wide-spread! **This product is non-psychoactive and I felt no physical, mental or psychological side-effects after using it.**
on November 6th, 2017
I love the body oil, especially after a bath. I can feel my skin respond to it and if I apply it before I go to bed, I sleep much better!