Releaf Patches

by Papa & Barkley

4.33
Papa & Barkley Topicals Transdermal Patches Releaf Patches

About this product

The Releaf PatchTM offers 12-hours of consistent relief thanks to its slow-release formula, activated with more than 30mg of cannabinoids per patch in a variety of THC:CBD ratios. Formulations Available: 3:1, 1:1, 1:3 THC:CBD, and CBD only

3 customer reviews

sexisaweapon

Love the effect, but truth be told, they do not stick very well and I have to apply a 3M, transparent dressing with each one.( an unforeseen additional cost) Mary's brand is much better.

village2bay

I CANNOT say enough good things about this product!!! I shattered my ankle in an accident and after 4 surgeries and countless medications and therapies, I still have debilitating pain there. (Most probably from damage to the nerves.) The doctors can prescribe opioids, but the side effects were ruining my life. I've tried every other pill, spray, balm, and physical treatment, but nothing worked. The Releaf Patches are on the pricey side, but I decided to try two -- one 1:1 and one CBD only. I am SO, SO, SO happy I did. I tried the 1:1 first, and the worst pain actually went away!!! You have to understand what this means: I have had this pain for years and even opioids couldn't control it. This patch is better than anything I've ever tried (and I've tried pretty much everything). I went on to try the plain CBD patch, which had no measurable effect, and the 3:1, which actually turned out to be too strong. (I had to take it off and move it twice because I couldn't stand it.) DO NOT HESITATE to try this. If you've only got a certain amount of money to spend and it's a choice between trying 3 other products or one of these, get this!!!

Morpheussoup

Highly underrated! Super recommended. I need a whole box please!

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you