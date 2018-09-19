village2bay on August 17th, 2018

I CANNOT say enough good things about this product!!! I shattered my ankle in an accident and after 4 surgeries and countless medications and therapies, I still have debilitating pain there. (Most probably from damage to the nerves.) The doctors can prescribe opioids, but the side effects were ruining my life. I've tried every other pill, spray, balm, and physical treatment, but nothing worked. The Releaf Patches are on the pricey side, but I decided to try two -- one 1:1 and one CBD only. I am SO, SO, SO happy I did. I tried the 1:1 first, and the worst pain actually went away!!! You have to understand what this means: I have had this pain for years and even opioids couldn't control it. This patch is better than anything I've ever tried (and I've tried pretty much everything). I went on to try the plain CBD patch, which had no measurable effect, and the 3:1, which actually turned out to be too strong. (I had to take it off and move it twice because I couldn't stand it.) DO NOT HESITATE to try this. If you've only got a certain amount of money to spend and it's a choice between trying 3 other products or one of these, get this!!!