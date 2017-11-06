 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. 1:3 Releaf Soak

1:3 Releaf Soak

by Papa & Barkley

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Papa & Barkley Topicals Lubricants & Oils 1:3 Releaf Soak

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Releaf™ Soak brings the power of P&B’s topical products into the relaxing atmosphere of a soaking bath. Made with Dead Sea salts imported from Israel, the Releaf™ Soak allows patients to relax their whole bodies with an all-encompassing, therapeutic soak infused with our 3:1 THC:CBD “Right Ratio.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

nomadamxx

I love this product! Totally relaxing and luxurious

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you