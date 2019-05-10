1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
The Releaf Tincture™ captures P&B’s whole plant infusion into a cannabinoid-rich tincture. Activated with 900mg of cannabinoids, this robust tincture is ideal for whole body aches and pains. Available in 30 ml and 15 ml bottles in three ratios: 3:1 THC:CBD for Acute Pain & Insomnia, 1:1 THCa:CBD for balanced wellness without psychoactivity and 1:30 THC:CBD for chronic pain & Inflammation.
on May 10th, 2019
I love it..it works I do not have to take pain meds anymore..No more Pills
on January 19th, 2019
Good stuff. I love the taste too.
on May 3rd, 2018
I can’t even get these products and I am in the heart of cannibus country! The delivery service as you claim to deliver through don’t carry your products! I advise people to try your products and I can’t even use them!