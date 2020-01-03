About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Body Lotion is a THC-rich and hydrating lotion made with our original CBD formula. More than just a moisturizer, our body lotion combines the powerful effects of fresh-pressed THC-rich rosin with the hydrating agents in jojoba oil, shea butter, and mango seed oil. Enjoy the clean, citrusy scent and smooth application to help calm minor irritation and leave skin feeling flawless. Our Releaf Lotion is made without a chemically intensive process, making it a clean, THC-rich, versatile product to moisturize your skin and find relief from head-to-toe. Available in 75ml tube. Formulated to absorb quickly for head-to-toe comfort. Perfect for localized pain management to massage into and soothe aching muscles or your whole body. The Releaf Body Lotion is perfect for with overall comfort, post-workout soreness, and to help moisturize, protect, and soothe problem skin. Apply 1 tsp onto the affected area and repeat as often as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.