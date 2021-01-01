 Loading…

THC Releaf Chocolate – Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Bar

by Papa & Barkley

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Papa & Barkley’s 66% Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Bar captures the essence of the Humboldt coastline to provide delicious moments of comfort and joy. Made with 99% Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients, solventless fresh-pressed rosin, and a dash of sea salt, this soy-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO edible provides whole body wellness, relieves occasional pain, and allows you to relax and sleep with ease. Our Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt bar is Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ for a blissful, balanced feeling.

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

