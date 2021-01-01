 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. THC Releaf Chocolate – Milk Chocolate

THC Releaf Chocolate – Milk Chocolate

by Papa & Barkley

Write a review
Papa & Barkley Edibles Chocolates THC Releaf Chocolate – Milk Chocolate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Papa & Barkley’s smooth and delicious Milk Chocolate Bar blends premium cannabis and cacao for a moment of bliss with each bite. Made with 84% Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients and solventless fresh-pressed rosin, this soy-free, non-GMO edible provides you with whole body wellness, relieves occasional pain, and allows you to relax and sleep with ease. Our Milk Chocolate bar is Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ for a blissful, balanced feeling.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review