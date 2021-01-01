THC Releaf Chocolate – Milk Chocolate
About this product
Papa & Barkley’s smooth and delicious Milk Chocolate Bar blends premium cannabis and cacao for a moment of bliss with each bite. Made with 84% Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients and solventless fresh-pressed rosin, this soy-free, non-GMO edible provides you with whole body wellness, relieves occasional pain, and allows you to relax and sleep with ease. Our Milk Chocolate bar is Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ for a blissful, balanced feeling.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
