THC Releaf Gummies – Tart Apple

by Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley Edibles Candy THC Releaf Gummies – Tart Apple

About this product

Looking for something sweet, sour, and sugar-free? Meet our Tart Apple Releaf Gummies. Designed to meet your dietary needs, they’re vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and zero calories! With 5mg of cannabinoids per gummy, you can enjoy a cleaner, healthier edible experience for your mind and body. Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil to give you a pure, whole plant edible.

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

