THC Releaf Patch 1:3

by Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley Topicals Transdermal Patches THC Releaf Patch 1:3

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This slow-release patch sticks to skin, offering pain relief through transdermal delivery of full-spectrum cannabinoids. With a quick and easy single application, you get up to 12 hours of relief for your whole body. This product has the potential for some intoxicating effects. Find the ratio that works best for your specific needs: the patch comes in several options from THC-rich to CBD-exclusive. Available individually, each patch has 30mg cannabinoids. Apply the patch to clean skin that is not very oily and free of hair. To use the patch remove the protective liner on the patch and place it with the sticky side down. Recommended Application Areas: Inside of wrists, inside and outside of biceps, shoulders, back of neck, back, and inside of ankle.

About this brand

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

