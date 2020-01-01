 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. THC Releaf Repair Cream 1:1

THC Releaf Repair Cream 1:1

by Papa & Barkley

Write a review
Papa & Barkley Topicals Lotions THC Releaf Repair Cream 1:1

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ultra Calming Relief Papa & Barkley’s 1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is a therapeutic, fast-absorbing, light botanical cream, ideal for your face and neck. Formulated to hydrate and rejuvenate sensitive areas, this topical blends fresh-pressed cannabis rosin with natural ingredients to keep your skin looking healthy and youthful. Available in 30ml bottle. 1:1 Releaf Repair Cream is specifically designed for sensitive areas like your face and neck. Thoughtfully crafted with fresh-pressed cannabis rosin to maintain the whole plant profile with the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients. No isolates, distillates, or solvents. Simply apply a nickel-sized amount to skin and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as needed. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review