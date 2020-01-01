About this product

Our Releaf tinctures provide a flexible option for whole body comfort. One of the speediest ways to feel the benefits of cannabinoids, this fast-acting concentrated liquid offers strong relief from pain and inflammation. Its effects are felt throughout the entire body within fifteen minutes, and dosage can be customized based on personal preference to last over three hours. Add it as an earthy, rich ingredient in craft mocktails and smoothies, or drop it sublingually underneath the tongue. Our tincture stands out because it’s made with MCT oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabinoids quicker. Available in 15 ML and 30 ML. For the fastest results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your dose under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds until absorbed. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 45 minutes. When taken orally or added to a drink, onset begins within 45 to 90 minutes. Repeat as needed, taking into consideration onset times. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Dose: 0.25ml of Graduated Dropper Cannabinoids: ~450mg per 15ml bottle | ~900mg per 30ml bottle Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis.