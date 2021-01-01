 Loading…

THCa Living Tincture

by Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley’s Living Tincture, the only raw THCa tincture made with fresh-frozen cannabis and MCT oil, promotes overall wellness with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and natural terpene profile. Experience an unrivaled taste and terpene profile straight from the farm. Like cold-pressed juice, our THCa tincture keeps all the raw plant components intact. Feel the gradual benefits of THC without immediate intoxication. Available in 15ml and 30ml. Our Living Tincture has both analgesic properties and can help you stay focused and alert when you need it most. For the fastest results, use the Living Tincture sublingually by dropping your dose under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds until absorbed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

