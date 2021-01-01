About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Gummies are carefully crafted with natural blackberry flavor and enhanced with elderberry extract for a bedtime treat you’ll crave. Infused with kief hash in a completely chemical-free process, these Gummies offer a powerful balance of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. Made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients, they’re vegan, gluten-free, and have only 1.5g of sugar per gummy, making them a sweet and healthy bedtime ritual to ease you into a delicious slumber. 2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN Per bag: 60mg CBD, 40mg THC, 20mg CBN Per serving (1 gummy): 2mg CBD, 4mg THC, 1mg CBN Great For: Relaxation, Falling Asleep & Staying Asleep Best for those craving a sweet and fruity bedtime treat. Why Papa & Barkley Sleep. Whole-Plant – chemical-free infusion process that delivers more plant for greater efficacy. All-Natural – crafted with plant-based ingredients. Safe – certified clean and chemical-free by a 3rd party. Holistic – perfect balance of CBD, THC, and CBN for a full sleep solution. Consistent – delivers results nightly. How To Use Eat one gummy 30 minutes before bedtime. Increase doses as needed.