About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Capsules offer the perfect combination of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. Each natural, vegan, gluten-free capsule is infused in a completely chemical-free process to maintain all the plant’s nutrients and benefits for maximum efficacy. Designed for convenient use and precise dosing, Sleep Capsules make getting a restful night’s sleep easy. 2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN Per bottle: 60mg CBD, 40mg THC, 20mg CBN Per serving (1 capsule): 2mg CBD, 4mg THC, 1mg CBN Best for those seeking a convenient, precise dose to cap off the night. Great For: Relaxation, Discomfort, Restful Sleep Why Papa & Barkley Sleep. Whole-Plant – chemical-free infusion process that delivers more plant for greater efficacy. All-Natural – crafted with plant-based ingredients. Safe – certified clean and chemical-free by a 3rd party. Holistic – perfect balance of CBD, THC, and CBN for a full sleep solution. Consistent – delivers results nightly. How to Use: Take one capsule, preferably with food, 30 minutes before bedtime. Increase dose as needed.