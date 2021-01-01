About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Chocolate is just as delicious as the good night’s sleep it delivers. This 66% Dark Chocolate Pomegranate bar combines smooth and rich dark chocolate with tart pomegranate for a bedtime essential you’ll crave. Infused with a powerful balance of CBN, CBD and THC from fresh-press solventless rosin, the chocolate helps you relax and sleep with ease. Made with natural, Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients, this healthy cannabis delicacy is a remedy you can feel good about incorporating into your nightly ritual. 2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN Per bar: 60mg CBD, 40mg THC, 20mg CBN Per serving (1 triangle): 3mg CBD, 2mg THC, 1mg CBN Best For: Relaxation, Falling Asleep & Staying Asleep Key Advantages: Whole-Plant – whole nutrient profile preserved for maximum efficacy. All-Natural – crafted with plant-based ingredients. Safe – solventless (chemical-free) infusion process. Holistic – perfect cannabinoid balance for a full sleep solution. Consistent – delivers results nightly. How To Use: Take one piece (a triangle) 30 minutes before bedtime. Increase dose as needed. Store in a cool dry place