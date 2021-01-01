About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Tincture is the newest addition to the brand’s line of award-winning Releaf Tinctures. Combining the sedative effects of CBN with the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD and therapeutic benefits of THC, this tincture offers a complete sleep solution. The measured dropper makes it easy to find your perfect nightly dose. Made with natural cannabis-infused MCT Oil and Papa & Barkley’s unique solventless infusion process, the resulting Whole Plant Full Spectrum oil is full of beneficial natural compounds to help you sleep better night after night. 2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN 15ml: Per serving: 3mg CBD, 2mg THC, 1mg CBN Best For: Relaxation, Discomfort, Falling Asleep & Staying Asleep Key Benefits Fast-acting when used sublingually, perfect for falling asleep. Clean, plant-based sleep remedy. Easy to customize dose for nightly ritual. Whole nutrient profile preserved for maximum efficacy. Perfect cannabinoid balance for a full sleep solution. How To Use Take 1/2 dropperful (0.5ml) 30 minutes before bedtime. Hold under tongue for 20 seconds, then swallow. Increase to one dropperful (1ml) the next night if needed