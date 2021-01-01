About this product

Papa & Barkley’s vegan and gluten-free THC25 capsules contain a precise dose of highly potent whole-plant oil to help relieve occasional deep pain and improve sleep. These Releaf Capsules are made using Papa & Barkley’s unique solventless whole plant infusion process to preserve the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better. We recommend a starting dose of one capsule and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician. Starting Dose: 1 capsule Cannabinoids: ~1000mg per 40ct bottle Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis.