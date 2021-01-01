 Loading…

THC50 Releaf Capsules

by Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley’s vegan and gluten-free THC50 capsules contain a precise dose of our most potent whole-plant oil to help relieve acute aches and improve sleep. These Releaf Capsules are made using Papa & Barkley’s unique solventless whole plant infusion process to preserve the plants natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better. We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician. Starting Dose: 1 capsule Cannabinoids: ~1000mg per 20ct bottle Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis.

Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives. Better. For you. + Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish. + Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients. + Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals. + Artisanal: hand-planted, hand- harvested, and slow-cured.

