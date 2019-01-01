PAQ was founded with a vision to revolutionize the pre-roll packaging and accessories market. Current pre-roll packaging is just that, packaging; a vessel to carry your pre-roll from one place to the other. However, at PAQ we believe that packaging should be designed to enhance the user's experience. Our mission is to develop and engineer products that offer solutions, and enhance the smoking experience for the most iconic class of smoker; the hand-rolled smoker. Durable, child-proof, water-resistant, gasket sealed, featuring the innovative "roach coach" compartment. The JPAQ is specifically designed with the needs of the hand-rolled smoker in mind.