About this product

Zen Zingers™ let you customize your edibles experience. You decide the strength of the edible and what cannabinoids it contains. Here’s the rundown. You buy a kit and then you buy cannabis oil from a legal source. The kit contains everything you need to make 15 perfect gummies. – A BPA-free mold and dropper – Your gummy mix – A packet of finishing sugar – Instructions leaflet Once you get it home, all you need is a 3qt saucepan, some water and a stove. You will be ten minutes in the kitchen – promise. Let it set then roll them in the finishing sugar, pop them in the fridge or freezer and you're stocked for a while. You'll find the convenience of having a supply on hand nice, especially at the dose that is right for you. Don’t forget to grab some refills!