 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Zen Zinger Pink Grapefruit Gummy Making Kit

Zen Zinger Pink Grapefruit Gummy Making Kit

by Paracanna - DIY Edibles

Write a review
Paracanna - DIY Edibles Edibles Candy Zen Zinger Pink Grapefruit Gummy Making Kit

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Zen Zingers™ let you customize your edibles experience. You decide the strength of the edible and what cannabinoids it contains. Here’s the rundown. You buy a kit and then you buy cannabis oil from a legal source. The kit contains everything you need to make 15 perfect gummies. – A BPA-free mold and dropper – Your gummy mix – A packet of finishing sugar – Instructions leaflet Once you get it home, all you need is a 3qt saucepan, some water and a stove. You will be ten minutes in the kitchen – promise. Then let it set. Once you've rolled them in the sugar, pop them in the fridge or freezer and you're stocked for a while. You'll find the convenience of having a supply on hand nice, especially at the dose that is right for you. Don’t forget to grab some refills!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Paracanna - DIY Edibles Logo
Our do-it-yourself cannabis gummy making kits empower you to make the edible that's right for you - safely. Choose your own dose, create your own medicinal profile, enjoy a great tasting candy and pay a fraction of the cost of pre-made edibles.