  5. CBD 300mg Tincture

CBD 300mg Tincture

by Paradise

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound in cannabis that has medical effects but does not induce psychoactive effects or the "high", and can actually counter the psychoactive effects of THC. After decades in which only high-THC Cannabis was available, CBD-rich strains are now being grown by and for medical users.

Paradise Infused is the industry's top manufacturer for hard candies, gummies & caramels. Established in 2007, in San Diego, California, Paradise Candy Company founded its principals and value’s on creating high quality and consistent THC and now CBD infused edibles, promoting health and wellness based solutions; giving people a higher quality of life, while empowering the general public though education on the benefits of cannabis and hemp. Our passion has become our business. By creating medicinal hard candies, pops, and caramels we have discrete, all natural, safe and effective products that support the treatment of chronic pain, illness or other medical conditions. Our edibles are made in small batches to assure quality and consistence. Each batch is lab tested for potency. Enhance your life with Paradise!