AUTO JACK

by Paradise Seeds

Write a review
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds AUTO JACK
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds AUTO JACK

About this product

With two great strains combined, Auto Jack was born from the best of both worlds. The autoflowering element comes from the Ruderalis, a truly wonderful cannabis plant that can brave the Arctic circle thanks to the automatic flowering cycle it has naturally developed over millions of years of evolution. These genes give the Auto Jack short stout growth and a rapid flower process (estimated 65-70 days indoors and 75-80 days, some growers have reported cropping even quicker). This hybrid has stability, form and ancestry, producing excellent harvests of big buds – up to 450 grams per square metre in an indoor setup and 200 grams per plant outside. This makes it a highly efficient plant for both indoor and outdoor growers across northern and southern hemispheres. 30% Indica // 70% Sativa THC level: 14-18% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Paradise Seeds Logo
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.