  5. AUTO WAPPA

AUTO WAPPA

by Paradise Seeds

This combination of sativa and indica has a sweet skunk core and a deep fruity taste that keeps you coming back for more. It is fortunate then that Auto Wappa takes after its feminized big sister, coughing up buds faster than a Gremlin produces furballs if you feed it after midnight. Its cannabis ruderalis genetics provide it with an automatic body clock to ensure a 60 – 70 day seed–to-harvest. The perfect beginner’s plant, Auto Wappa is a dream to cultivate and blooms with compact flowers that deliver up a payload of big buds that come oiled in resin. It will do very nicely in an indoor grow set up, where its stout growth and heavy fruits make it appealing to those looking for quality and yield. Once planted, Auto Wappa will stretch, displaying consistent manageable growth. When it flowers it will go into hyper production mode, carpeting the buds with crystals. A fantastic option for the outdoor gardener, this autoflower is capable of reaching 1m in height given the right conditions. Our big bud maker will produce a fine smoke too, fruity by nature and sweet to the taste. 50% Indica // 50% Sativa THC level: 14-18% CBD level: < 0.1%

Wappa

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.