Paradise Seeds

When we produced an autoflowering range, we chose some of our favourite Paradise varieties to replicate, and one of these was White Berry. A sturdy plant, with buds that grow around her single cola and a tidy growth pattern, Auto Whiteberry displays the distinctive colors of the original. The buds come in dense, resin-coated chunks that are glowing with trichomes. This autoflower strain is a good option for either inside or outside grows. For the indoor cultivator its size makes it a handy friend, especially in size restricted grow spaces. These plants reach a height of approximately 75cm, and while the yield may not be as high as some varieties, the quality of the product makes it the choice of the connoisseur looking for a more exotic experience. An estimated 63 days between planting the seed and harvest is a pretty good enticement for growers too. Auto Whiteberry is equally well suited to outdoor cultivation, especially in gardens and greenhouses where camouflage is the name of the game. As an outside auto there are few plants that will perform so well and so quickly (65 days). 80% Indica // 20% Sativa THC level: 15-19% CBD level: < 0.1%

White Berry

White Berry

White Berry's hybridized genetics create a complex and versatile strain. The typical result is a sativa head effect with an indica-style body sensation when consumed in higher quantities.

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.