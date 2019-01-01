 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD - Nebula 2

by Paradise Seeds

Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds CBD - Nebula 2
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds CBD - Nebula 2
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds CBD - Nebula 2
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds CBD - Nebula 2

About this product

When we were researching the development of medical quality cannabis, we came to Nebula. We have always said that the original beats with a Mediterranean heart; strong and healthy but mellow. For this reason the strain was already a popular choice with medical users. In collaboration with the CBD crew, we have enhanced its natural personality and altered the cannabinoid profile to create Nebula ll CBD. The CBD content in the Nebula ll CBD strain is 7% compared to 7% THC, a 1 to 1 ratio that ensures the user will get all the healing power and the subtlest of head buzzes. With sativa genetics in its make-up, this plant naturally grows dynamically, producing a thick main stem cola and side branches which hang heavy with large and fragrant buds. The resin output is high too, unaffected by the higher CBD share, with even the youngest buds showing an oily coating. Nebula ll CBD is a good all-rounder for growers. It will do well in indoor operations although it has a tendency to shoot for the light and therefore needs some management. However, it responds well to training and is especially effective in a set up such as Sea Of Green (SOG). For the grower who likes to take it outside, this clone has versatility in its genes. It will obviously perform very well in southern regions of the world, but will also delight gardeners further north (as far as the UK, parts of Canada and Germany) who will benefit from its relatively short harvest time (60-65 days) and interstellar harvest potential. 40% Indica // 60% Sativa THC level: 4-8% CBD level: 8-12%

About this strain

Nebula II CBD

Nebula II CBD

Nebula II CBD was bred as a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and the CBD Crew. The 60/40 sativa-dominant strain was bred for its high concentrations of CBD which hover around 7%. The balance of CBD and THC at a 1-to-1 ratio makes Nebula II CBD a top choice for medical cannabis consumers. It introduces itself with a fruity, earthy aroma and carries a hint of honey sweetness. The calming effects of Nebula II CBD ease pain, stress, and a number of other medical ailments without halting energy or productivity.

About this brand

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.