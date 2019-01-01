 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CHONG'S CHOICE - BLUE KUSH BERRY

About this product

Like other Kush strains, this plant is characterized by low height and bushy growth. Expect the Blue Kush Berry to develop thick compact colas that will burst from the stem like shishka berries in a fantasy summer garden. Once harvest time approaches the color will turn, the buds blushing with shades of purple which will fill your grow room with the most delicious of aromas. Thanks to its size, this is a great plant for the indoor grow setup, especially if you have height restrictions. The easy management of this cannabis plant makes it a great grow room companion and the blueberry tones will bring a pleasant (if pungent) aroma to its surroundings. The Blue Kush Berry is also a great performer outside. Its Kush heritage makes this a sturdy no-nonsense plant that is suited to most gardens. Naturally it will respond to lots of sunshine but it will also do well in more northern regions of America and Europe. It is worth noting that the distinctive blueberry color can vary depending on climate. 90% Indica // 10% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this strain

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.