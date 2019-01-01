About this product
Like other Kush strains, this plant is characterized by low height and bushy growth. Expect the Blue Kush Berry to develop thick compact colas that will burst from the stem like shishka berries in a fantasy summer garden. Once harvest time approaches the color will turn, the buds blushing with shades of purple which will fill your grow room with the most delicious of aromas. Thanks to its size, this is a great plant for the indoor grow setup, especially if you have height restrictions. The easy management of this cannabis plant makes it a great grow room companion and the blueberry tones will bring a pleasant (if pungent) aroma to its surroundings. The Blue Kush Berry is also a great performer outside. Its Kush heritage makes this a sturdy no-nonsense plant that is suited to most gardens. Naturally it will respond to lots of sunshine but it will also do well in more northern regions of America and Europe. It is worth noting that the distinctive blueberry color can vary depending on climate. 90% Indica // 10% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.