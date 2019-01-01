 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. DELAHAZE

DELAHAZE

by Paradise Seeds

Write a review
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DELAHAZE
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DELAHAZE
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DELAHAZE
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DELAHAZE
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DELAHAZE

About this product

Through careful breeding, we have produced a Haze plant that is naturally robust and mold resistant. Delahaze is a superb variety. Its extreme potency, good quality and big harvest potential brought a fantastic reception when we first released it. Indoor growers will salivate at the possibility of a Haze strain that is relatively quick to flower (9 weeks) and comes with a result that packs a potent punch. Despite the Haze heritage, this plant will not grow out of control as long as induced to flower within the first weeks of vegetative. On average this plant will only take 9 weeks, although we recommend taking one extra week of flowering in order to unlock the full wonders of its fine citrus/Haze bouquet. Outdoors, this award winning plant is well established on the continents of America and Europe. Its lineage brings a big harvest with an early finish. Big top, side colas and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio promote the healthy yield of this strain and a particular characteristic of this plant is the spiralling upwards of its buds, thanks to its unique chemotype. The Delahaze effects announce themselves in creeping fashion, building up to a euphoric (although not trippy) and uplifting high. Once established, this buzz will spread to the body, bringing a high that is clean and clear - perfect for the day and energy inspiring for night time activities. And prepare to be amazed as this is one buzz that will last longer than most (4+ hours). 30% Indica // 70% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

DelaHaze

DelaHaze

DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.

About this brand

Paradise Seeds Logo
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.