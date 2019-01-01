 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SENSI STAR

by Paradise Seeds

Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds SENSI STAR
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds SENSI STAR
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds SENSI STAR
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds SENSI STAR
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds SENSI STAR

About this product

Sensi Star has achieved over 15 cups in major competitions and is as popular now as it was in 1995 when we first released it. It is smaller than many varieties, fat and stout with bushy branches that carry dense indica buds. It’s a great plant, producing powerful and very compact buds, crowned with legendary amounts of resin. The smaller size means this plant is good for all grow rooms, allowing the gardener to maximize use of space, performing just as well in soil or hydro (8 - 9 weeks flower time). The variety is bred to work well as a multi branch and is an exceptional performer in Sea Of Green and Screen Of Green (SOG and SCROG) set ups, where the side branches of these short and thick plants contribute to excellent harvest yields. Outside too, the Sensi Star proves its outstanding heritage with a tendency to grow fat and beautiful bushes that sprout from the ground like new stars exploding in some distant galaxy. With a lot of sun, this plant will produce many, many buds, and is a big favorite down south, in regions of France and Spain. It also has fans in southern regions of the USA. Expect colas that are rock hard and coated with so much resin they literally glow in the dark with crystals (which explains its ‘White Strain’ nickname). 90% Indica // 10% Sativa THC level: 20-24% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.