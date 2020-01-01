About this product

Partnered Mint is designed as a daily regimen conveying an UPLIFTING feeling of ALERTNESS and a sense of TRANQUILITY. Mint, adds a cooling mint feel to our flagship tincture. The product is a full spectrum oil which is produced with hemp sourced from local certified organic farmers. Our tinctures provide a natural source of cannabinoids, nutrients, protein, essential fats and terpenes. These compounds work together simultaneously to maximize their therapeutic properties, known as the “entourage effect”, utilizing all the hemp plant has to offer. Our hemp oil is mixed with certified organic MCT oil to enhance absorption and digestion. Our products are guaranteed to stay fresh unrefrigerated for 22 months. Store in a dark, dry place at room temperature.