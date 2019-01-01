 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

420 Airport Shuttle with Dispensary Stop

by Party On Tours

About this product

Arrive in style with our 420 airport shuttle services. Your luxury transfer includes a stop at one of the region's finest cannabis dispensaries. Enjoy your purchases - yes, smoke that herb! - in the Party bus on the way to your final destination. 1. Airport pickup in luxury transportation, up to 12 passengers standard 2. Dispensary stop - leave everything with the driver and experience legalization 3. Drop off at your final destination in Southern California Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) San Diego International Airport​ (SDA) John Wayne Airport, Orange County​ (SNA) Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) Long Beach Airport​ (LGB)

About this brand

Cannabis tours and 420-friendly luxury transportation in Southern California. Our mission is to provide fun, safe and legal cannabis experiences to adventurous Partiers from around the world and SoCal natives alike. From limo party buses for bachelor/ette parties to Wine & Weed tastings, our tours are a fun, no-pressure environment to learn about and enjoy recreational cannabis. We'll customize your party to your experience level and preferences. Count on us to take care of all the details for your urban-beach adventure, Bud & Brew Tour, or 420 airport pickup. All you have to do is Get Your Party On!