Grow Cannabis at Home Training Program

by Party On Tours

About this product

Learn from our expert trainers while getting practical experience at a living indoor cannabis garden in beautiful San Diego. Use coupon code “PARTYON” when booking to save $5! Professional instruction Simple and sensible techniques Hands-on gardening practice Interactive lectures Personal consulting Best practices From shopping for supplies, to setting up your garden, to tending your plants and harvesting your crop, you will be empowered to garden cannabis indoors at home – confidently and successfully. Want to learn more? Visit https://partyon.tours/cannabis-home-grow-programs/ or write to info@partyon.tours.

About this brand

Cannabis tours and 420-friendly luxury transportation in Southern California. Our mission is to provide fun, safe and legal cannabis experiences to adventurous Partiers from around the world and SoCal natives alike. From limo party buses for bachelor/ette parties to Wine & Weed tastings, our tours are a fun, no-pressure environment to learn about and enjoy recreational cannabis. We'll customize your party to your experience level and preferences. Count on us to take care of all the details for your urban-beach adventure, Bud & Brew Tour, or 420 airport pickup. All you have to do is Get Your Party On!