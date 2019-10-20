MassMedicinal on October 20th, 2019

Patriot Care Boston - This strain is hands down the fruitiest flower I’ve ever while still having top of the line potently! The combination of flavor from parents Kimbo Kush and Orange Valley OG is greater than either lineage alone. This strain provides fairly balanced Kush effects, and will relax both body and mind without too much sedation. Debatably the best, stockiest buds I’ve even gotten!