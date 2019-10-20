 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Citrus Berry

Citrus Berry

by Patriot Care

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Citrus Berry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Citrus Berry by Patriot Care

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

Patriot Care Boston - This strain is hands down the fruitiest flower I’ve ever while still having top of the line potently! The combination of flavor from parents Kimbo Kush and Orange Valley OG is greater than either lineage alone. This strain provides fairly balanced Kush effects, and will relax both body and mind without too much sedation. Debatably the best, stockiest buds I’ve even gotten!

About this brand

Patriot Care Logo
Patriot Care