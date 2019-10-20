Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Citrus Berry by Patriot Care
on October 20th, 2019
Patriot Care Boston - This strain is hands down the fruitiest flower I’ve ever while still having top of the line potently! The combination of flavor from parents Kimbo Kush and Orange Valley OG is greater than either lineage alone. This strain provides fairly balanced Kush effects, and will relax both body and mind without too much sedation. Debatably the best, stockiest buds I’ve even gotten!