Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Deadhead OG by Patriot Care
on November 3rd, 2019
WOW! I picked this flower up at Patriot Care Boston, and it is absolutely incredible. Initial smells of skunk and chemicals are followed by a wave of pine and diesel. The stimulating cerebral euphoria of the Chem genetics set in rapidly, and are followed by a wave of body relaxation curtesy of SVF OG! This strain is a great way to melt away depression and stress, ease body discomfort, or send yourself into a creative haze at the end of the day. Patriot Care Boston’s flower never does disappoint!