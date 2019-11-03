 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Deadhead OG

by Patriot Care

5.01
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Deadhead OG

About this product

Deadhead OG by Patriot Care

1 customer review

5.01

MassMedicinal

WOW! I picked this flower up at Patriot Care Boston, and it is absolutely incredible. Initial smells of skunk and chemicals are followed by a wave of pine and diesel. The stimulating cerebral euphoria of the Chem genetics set in rapidly, and are followed by a wave of body relaxation curtesy of SVF OG! This strain is a great way to melt away depression and stress, ease body discomfort, or send yourself into a creative haze at the end of the day. Patriot Care Boston’s flower never does disappoint!

Patriot Care