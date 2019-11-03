MassMedicinal on November 3rd, 2019

WOW! I picked this flower up at Patriot Care Boston, and it is absolutely incredible. Initial smells of skunk and chemicals are followed by a wave of pine and diesel. The stimulating cerebral euphoria of the Chem genetics set in rapidly, and are followed by a wave of body relaxation curtesy of SVF OG! This strain is a great way to melt away depression and stress, ease body discomfort, or send yourself into a creative haze at the end of the day. Patriot Care Boston’s flower never does disappoint!