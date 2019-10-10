 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snowball S1 #1 (70/30 Indica)

by Patriot Care

5.01
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Snowball S1 #1 (70/30 Indica)

About this product

Snowball S1 #1 (70/30 Indica) by Patriot Care

1 customer review

5.01

MassMedicinal

Chemdawg and it’s descendants are some of the most coveted strains in the world, primarily due to the intense psychoactive effects they induce! I have tried pure Chem #4 before, and this strain seems extremely true to its parentage, with an added layer of resinous frosting. While this strain will adequately treat pain, Chemdawg and it’s Diesel descendants are better suited for psychonauts or blasting away stress and depression! Patriot Care flower never disappoints!

