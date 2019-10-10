MassMedicinal on October 10th, 2019

Chemdawg and it’s descendants are some of the most coveted strains in the world, primarily due to the intense psychoactive effects they induce! I have tried pure Chem #4 before, and this strain seems extremely true to its parentage, with an added layer of resinous frosting. While this strain will adequately treat pain, Chemdawg and it’s Diesel descendants are better suited for psychonauts or blasting away stress and depression! Patriot Care flower never disappoints!