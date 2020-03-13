Patriot Care

Erichenschel7 on December 8th, 2019

This strain starts off with a smooth intake, but after a couple of hits you begin to feel a heavy blanket of relaxation quiet your mind. You can expect a cerebral euphoria to take place in the head and a heavy couch lock feel in the body. This strain is not recommended for those with low tolerance, and is a strain meant for evening / nighttime intake. I personally was able to use this strain as a sleep aid and anxiety moderator.