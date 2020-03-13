Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Star 91 (80/20 Indica) by Patriot Care
on March 13th, 2020
Good strain overall, good mental effects.
on December 8th, 2019
This strain starts off with a smooth intake, but after a couple of hits you begin to feel a heavy blanket of relaxation quiet your mind. You can expect a cerebral euphoria to take place in the head and a heavy couch lock feel in the body. This strain is not recommended for those with low tolerance, and is a strain meant for evening / nighttime intake. I personally was able to use this strain as a sleep aid and anxiety moderator.