  5. Swamp Thing (70/30 Indica)

Swamp Thing (70/30 Indica)

by Patriot Care

4.73
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Swamp Thing (70/30 Indica)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Swamp Thing (70/30 Indica) by Patriot Care

3 customer reviews

4.73

michael.baker.315080

Swamp Thing was pretty relaxing. 1 bowl goes a long ways.

Sunshine12345

It made me relax, pain a little better and mood elevation.

Badger500

The batch I tried had a strong funky odor due to the Grandpa's Breath lineage. Strong cerebral effects, relaxation, and appetite stimulant. Hi THC content, buds were encrusted in trichomes! Sure to please even the most discerning palate!!

About this brand

Patriot Care Logo
Patriot Care