  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Potpocket

Potpocket

by Pat's General

A handmade wooden carrying case for your joints! The Potpocket's convenient and attractive design allows the adventuring toker to carry up to three rolled joints in a discreet manner. Three sizes are offered to accommodate your smoking needs: the Potpocket will fit three standard 1¼-Size doobs, while the Longpocket will easily carry three King-Size doobs. And for your double-wide creations - the Phatpocket will safely stow two blunts or extra-large doobs.

As cannabis legalization expands, Pat’s General reconnects customers with the authentic culture and romance of rolling up and smoking. Our collection merges the highest quality products and service to deliver each customer a memorable experience and a product to trust and cherish. Our ultra-thin papers are uniquely crafted with the highest quality natural pulp and infused with strands of hemp fibers for added strength. The subtle texture and durability of the papers unite beautifully for a slow and even burn. Our blend elevates your smoke without adding anything extra – the way it should be. Pat’s General provides distinctive products with your time and wallet in mind. Our neatly packed 5-booklet boxes will save you money and a dreaded last minute trip to the store.