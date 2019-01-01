Our 13-year-old “CEO” In 2016, Hempful Farms was featured on The Marijuana Show when co-founder Andi Martin and her son, Christopher, pitched Hempful Farms products to the show’s investors. Ten-year-old Christopher introduced himself as the CEO of Paw Puddy Pet Products, our line of pet wellness treats and salves. We’re proud to say two of the investors bought $5,000 worth of Paw Puddy treats to sell in their stores, and Paw Puddy calming treats for dogs, cats, and horses continue to be among our best sellers.