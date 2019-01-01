 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Large Paw Puddy Pet treats

Large Paw Puddy Pet treats

by Paw Puddy

Write a review
Paw Puddy Pets Pet Treats Large Paw Puddy Pet treats

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Large Paw Puddy Pet treats by Paw Puddy

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Paw Puddy Logo
Our 13-year-old “CEO” In 2016, Hempful Farms was featured on The Marijuana Show when co-founder Andi Martin and her son, Christopher, pitched Hempful Farms products to the show’s investors. Ten-year-old Christopher introduced himself as the CEO of Paw Puddy Pet Products, our line of pet wellness treats and salves. We’re proud to say two of the investors bought $5,000 worth of Paw Puddy treats to sell in their stores, and Paw Puddy calming treats for dogs, cats, and horses continue to be among our best sellers.