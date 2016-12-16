DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
Intelligent, intuitive and instant. PAX 3 comes with amazing new features: Dual-Use (complete kit only) Switch from loose leaf to extract in just a few seconds with the included concentrate insert. Achieve equally dense vapor, no matter your material preference. Perfect for use with waxy or buttery extracts. Powerful Vapor & Rapid Heating PAX 3 delivers a strong, pure vapor within 20 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant. The latest battery technology powers an oven 2x the strength of PAX 2. Extended Sessions PAX 3 lasts twice as many sessions as PAX 2. Enjoy up to 10 sessions per charge. Good Vibrations The PAX 3 vibrates when ready for use, and for PAX Mobile App connectivity. It will also “buzz” when you access special game and party modes.
on May 1st, 2020
Question: Is it easy to clean after using flower + how often do you have to clean pax 3
on April 29th, 2020
I purchased my complete kit a year ago. I was out working driving truck for 3 weeks. I left my device sitting on the counter with the charging contacts facing down. When I returned home, the finish around the charging contacts was corroded away and the device will no longer charge, will no longer turn on. It was buzzing once every 20 seconds for a few days, now it's just flashing a red led 3 times ever 20 seconds. After speaking with their product support, they have told me they don't cover "accidental damage". Don't fall for their 10 year bullish*t warranty. They wouldn't even allow me to send it in for repair at my own cost. Very disappointed in their warranty and customer service.
on December 27th, 2019
I am really shocked how long it last before I have to recharge. Used a few and this is the one!
