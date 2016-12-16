 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PAX 3 Dry Herb + Concentrate Vaporizer (Complete Kit)

by PAX

PAX 3 Dry Herb + Concentrate Vaporizer (Complete Kit)
About this product

Intelligent, intuitive and instant. PAX 3 comes with amazing new features: Dual-Use (complete kit only) Switch from loose leaf to extract in just a few seconds with the included concentrate insert. Achieve equally dense vapor, no matter your material preference. Perfect for use with waxy or buttery extracts. Powerful Vapor & Rapid Heating PAX 3 delivers a strong, pure vapor within 20 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant. The latest battery technology powers an oven 2x the strength of PAX 2. Extended Sessions PAX 3 lasts twice as many sessions as PAX 2. Enjoy up to 10 sessions per charge. Good Vibrations The PAX 3 vibrates when ready for use, and for PAX Mobile App connectivity. It will also “buzz” when you access special game and party modes.

42 customer reviews

3.942

Ippi38

Question: Is it easy to clean after using flower + how often do you have to clean pax 3

Seandd

I purchased my complete kit a year ago. I was out working driving truck for 3 weeks. I left my device sitting on the counter with the charging contacts facing down. When I returned home, the finish around the charging contacts was corroded away and the device will no longer charge, will no longer turn on. It was buzzing once every 20 seconds for a few days, now it's just flashing a red led 3 times ever 20 seconds. After speaking with their product support, they have told me they don't cover "accidental damage". Don't fall for their 10 year bullish*t warranty. They wouldn't even allow me to send it in for repair at my own cost. Very disappointed in their warranty and customer service.

Emma.R

I am really shocked how long it last before I have to recharge. Used a few and this is the one!

About this brand

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.